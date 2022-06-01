RPS aims to get ahead of disruptive behavior that came in the wake of COVID

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After nearly two full years of pandemic-related interrupted learning, schools all over the country are seeing challenges with behaviors in students.
Rochester Public Schools is taking preventative measures to address 'disruptive behavior' within the district.
RPS Superintendent, Dr. Kent Pekel says though many staff, students and parents feel there has been an increase in these incidents, the district is seeing "normal levels of disciplinary infractions."
Pekel says they are on track to end the school year with around 3,000 disciplinary incidents district-wide.
While the year before saw almost none due to distance learning, the previous four years saw about the same level across the district.
RPS has created new community partnerships to provide mentoring and support for students.
They have also launched “The Perspectives Project." It's an effort to really understand what's causing these issues among students.
“Staff are all undergoing much more stress from pandemic and other things, we know we need to have a very clear strategy from the first second that students step foot in their schools next spring,” Dr. Pekel says.
He adds there has been a comprehensive strategy in place since beginning of this school year, and they plan to start the next school year with a strategy for each school.
“The critical commitment is that we take safety super super seriously, and we will continue to do what we need to do to keep all kids in our schools safe.”
Later this month the district will bring together teams from middle and high schools to look back at what has worked in the past and develop a plan for the upcoming school year.