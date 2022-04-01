RPD's 'Skate City Nights' kicks off today in hopes to 'build trust and build bridges between us and the community'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Are you ready to rock and roll? If so, the Rochester Police Department is holding its first Skate City Nights Friday - so, dust off those roller blades and get ready.
The event will be at the Mayo Civic Center Friday and Saturday from 2 to 10 p.m.
It's a combination of their summer event "Safe City Nights" with a more winter-spin.
The event is designed to bring community members together to interact with local first responders.
RPD Capt. Jon Turk said he knows we're all aware of the struggles that have taken place over the last two years across our nation.
"COVID set us back just because we couldn't have face-to-face meetings and conversations," said Capt. Turk. "As we're coming out of COVID, these engagement events allow personal action that I think really helps to build trust and build bridges between us and the community."
RPD has secured 200 skates for people to use for free or you can bring your own!
There will also be other games, concessions, and local first responder's ATVs to check out.
"The Rochester Police Department wants to build trust with its community and community members - that we're here serving them, serving the community in the best possible way we can," said Capt. Turk.