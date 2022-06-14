RPD's 'Safe City Nights' series kicks off

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After a sweltering afternoon, the Rochester Police Department gathered with community members to build positive relationships during its first Safe City Night of the year.
Officers set up a wide range of attractions to everyone to enjoy at George Gibbs Elementary, including K-9 team and drone demonstrations, emergency vehicles to check out, and fitness tests for folks to try their hands at. RPD Chief Jim Franklin says initiatives like these are key to working collaboratively with community members to solve problems and enhance public safety.
"It's really that first step of building relationships, and then coming alongside the community, and the neighbors that we serve, and the residents that we have the honor of serving. and saying 'how can we work together to really make life better, make this community safer, and deal with, address issues head-on in a preventative manner?'"
RPD is planning to host five other Safe City Nights throughout the summer. Here's more information on when they'll take place:
Dates & Locations
§ June 14, 6-8 p.m. George Gibbs Elementary (5525 56th St NW)
§ June 28, 6-8 p.m. Ben Franklin Elementary (1801 9th Ave SE)
§ July 12, 6-8 p.m. Jefferson Elementary (1201 10th Ave NE)
§ July 26, 6-8 p.m. Folwell Elementary (603 15th Ave SW)
§ August 9, 6-8 p.m. Slatterly Park (950 11th Ave SE)
§ August 23, 6-8 p.m. Watson Field (1000 Essex Pkwy NW)