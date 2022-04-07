RPD: Theft practice that was prevalent in recent years may be back in Olmsted Co.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A theft practice that was prevalent in Olmsted County in recent years may be back.
Rochester police said a 60-year-old man Asian man was at Walmart South last weekend and was walking in the parking lot when he was approached by a black van with an Asian couple inside.
The victim was approached by someone wanting hi to try on some jewelry.
As he was leaving, the victim noticed the necklace he previously had on was missing. Police believe the suspects stole it while he was trying on the fake jewelry.
The victim’s necklace is valued at $1,500.