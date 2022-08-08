RPD responds to 4 different overdose incidents with Narcan being used

ROCHESTER, Minn. - First responders around Rochester responded to a rash of overdose calls over the weekend, and many ended with Narcan being used.
Police said the following incidents occurred:
Friday, 7:41 p.m. - In the 10 block of 11th Ave. NE, a 31-year-old man overdosed. Narcan was used and he was taken to St. Marys.
Saturday, 1:30 a.m. - During a traffic stop, it was found that two people in the car had overdosed. They were given Narcan and eventually became responsive. The driver was wanted on warrants and was arrested along with two others in the vehicle.
Saturday, 4:08 p.m. - In the 700 block of Nevell Court SE, a 36-year-old Rochester man overdosed. Narcan was used and he was taken to St. Marys.
Sunday, 7:57 p.m. - A 20-year-old Stewartville man was found unresponsive on the kitchen floor in the 1200 block of Eastgate Dr. He was given Narcan and was taken to St. Marys.