...Dangerous Cold Returns Tonight through Wednesday...

.An Arctic cold front has dropped south of Iowa and will bring
bitter cold air into the region tonight into Wednesday morning.
The bitter cold and dangerous wind chills will persist for two
days with northern Iowa seeing the brunt of the cold. The southern
areas will see a brief moderation in temperature tomorrow
afternoon, but dangerous winds chills will return in the evening.
Advisories have been posted for most of the area with the
potential for a small portion of northern Iowa possibly under a
warning tonight.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 11 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 11 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A portion of the advisory may be upgraded
to a warning for tonight and or tomorrow night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

RPD reports more fraud cases, one involving a pop-up ad and one from Facebook

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Fraud situations continue to hit close to home in southeastern Minnesota.

Police said two more situations have been reported, one targeting a 91-year-old man who had a pop-up message on his computer and another involving a Facebook ad.

The 91-year-old man was on his computer when a pop-up asked for information, which he gave. A person called him and said he could fix his computer but would need $1,000 in gift cards. After giving some of the gift cards, he was told he needed to provide $40,000 more dollars. At that point, he realized it was a fraud.

The second situation involved a 36-year-old female who responded to a Facebook ad about a house for rent.

She was told to fill out an application that asked for a credit card. She then saw another ad with a different phone number listed and learned it was a fraud.

