RPD reports more fraud cases, one involving a pop-up ad and one from Facebook

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Fraud situations continue to hit close to home in southeastern Minnesota.
Police said two more situations have been reported, one targeting a 91-year-old man who had a pop-up message on his computer and another involving a Facebook ad.
The 91-year-old man was on his computer when a pop-up asked for information, which he gave. A person called him and said he could fix his computer but would need $1,000 in gift cards. After giving some of the gift cards, he was told he needed to provide $40,000 more dollars. At that point, he realized it was a fraud.
The second situation involved a 36-year-old female who responded to a Facebook ad about a house for rent.
She was told to fill out an application that asked for a credit card. She then saw another ad with a different phone number listed and learned it was a fraud.