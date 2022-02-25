RPD: Possible attempted kidnapping reported at bus stop involving 11-year-old girl

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A possible attempted kidnapping incident is under investigation regarding an 11-year-old girl.
Rochester police said the suspicious situation occurred at 4:02 p.m. Thursday when a mother called and said someone was trying to kidnap her daughter on her way home from school.
The child was near the bus stop on 21st St. and 20th St. NW when a male in a smaller SUV requested she gets in the car due to bad weather.
The girl refused and the man allegedly offered her candy.
Another adult in a different vehicle yelled at the driver and he drove off.
He is described as an older white male with sandy blonde hair, a goatee and was wearing a black coat.