Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Much of central and northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers may accompany the strong and
blustery winds producing localized areas of reduced visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...Gusty winds with rapidly falling temperatures expected through
early afternoon...

A cold front has moved into northern Iowa early this morning and
will move into southern portions of the state through the early
afternoon. Observations across northern and northwest Iowa are
showing sustained northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph, with a few
gusts over 40 mph. These winds will gradually move into central
Iowa later this morning as the cold front pushes farther south.
These winds combined with the possibility of scattered snow
showers may bring short intervals of reduced visibility.

In addition to gusty winds, rapidly falling temperatures have
caused temperatures to fall below freezing in northern Iowa, but
temperatures are several degrees above freezing in central and
southern portions of the state. This combined with any lingering
wet pavement from last evening's precipitation could quickly
freeze. Icy and slick spots could develop, particularly on
untreated roadways and overpasses.

If traveling this morning, be prepared for changing driving
conditions and cross winds.

RPD officer suspended following use of force investigation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester Police Officer has been suspended following an investigation into use of force.

Police announced Friday that the suspension stemmed from an incident Nov. 13, 2021, that involved an individual who was agitated, resisted handcuffing and was taken to St. Marys.

“We initiated an internal review of the events and have determined that a suspension was appropriate. The officer has completed the suspension and is undergoing additional training,” police said in a statement.

The name of the officer suspended has not been released.

“As a department, we aim to demonstrate our core values of respect, service, compassion, integrity and innovation. In this case, the officer’s actions fell short. We’re sharing this with you in alignment with the Department’s commitment and dedication to continuous improvement and to show transparency,” chief Jim Franklin said.