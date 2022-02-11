RPD officer suspended following use of force investigation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester Police Officer has been suspended following an investigation into use of force.
Police announced Friday that the suspension stemmed from an incident Nov. 13, 2021, that involved an individual who was agitated, resisted handcuffing and was taken to St. Marys.
“We initiated an internal review of the events and have determined that a suspension was appropriate. The officer has completed the suspension and is undergoing additional training,” police said in a statement.
The name of the officer suspended has not been released.
“As a department, we aim to demonstrate our core values of respect, service, compassion, integrity and innovation. In this case, the officer’s actions fell short. We’re sharing this with you in alignment with the Department’s commitment and dedication to continuous improvement and to show transparency,” chief Jim Franklin said.