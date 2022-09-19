RPD: Man, 21, arrested for threatening 2 people with gun over parking at Cub Foods

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 21-year-old man was arrested Sunday after a dispute over parking resulted in the man threatening two victims with a gun.
Police said it happened at Cub Foods when two parties were arguing over the way someone had parked. The man, later identified as Eugene Washington, 21, of Rochester, displayed a gun at the two victims. The gun was later determined to be a replica handgun that fires blanks.
Washington was also found with 27 M30 pills and is facing charges of felony threats of violence and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.