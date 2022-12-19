 Skip to main content
...Significant Winter Storm and Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

.A powerful winter storm will cross the region over the middle to
latter portions of the week. Confidence is increasing in the
potential for a significant multi-faceted event including
possible blizzard conditions and extreme cold across central
Iowa. Forecast snow accumulations remain uncertain at this time,
but changes in projected snow totals will not preclude the
potential for blizzard conditions due to strong winds and blowing
snow which would render travel dangerous to impossible. Extreme
cold is highly likely as wind chills fall to 20 to 40 below zero
or colder from Thursday through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel interests from late Wednesday through
the end of the week are strongly encouraged to pay close
attention for forecast updates and be prepared to consider
alternative plans.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Winds could gust as high as 40
to 50 mph. Blizzard conditions possible. Extreme cold wind
chills likely.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as
40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

RPD identifies deputy who shot at wanted fugitive; Jesse Johnson still remains at-large

Jesse Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department has released the name of the deputy who discharged his weapon during an incident last week where a man escaped from law enforcement.

Deputy Sean Cooper, who has been an officer for more than 17 years, fired his handgun on Dec. 14 when law enforcement attempted to arrest wanted fugitive Jesse Johnson.

Cooper has been with the Olmsted Co. Sheriff’s Office for three years.

Johnson still remains at large following the situation Wednesday night where he rammed multiple law enforcement vehicles before an Olmsted County deputy fired a shot at the suspect vehicle.

Johnson fled the area driving a silver 2008 Pontiac G6 with Minnesota license plate number BKT665. The vehicle has damage to the rear bumper area.

“We urge Mr. Johnson to turn himself in and ask anyone who knows where he is to call 911 and report it. OCSO requested that RPD conduct an independent and thorough investigation into the use of force, which is standard operating procedure following an incident like this,” authorities said.

