RPD identifies deputy who shot at wanted fugitive; Jesse Johnson still remains at-large

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department has released the name of the deputy who discharged his weapon during an incident last week where a man escaped from law enforcement.
Deputy Sean Cooper, who has been an officer for more than 17 years, fired his handgun on Dec. 14 when law enforcement attempted to arrest wanted fugitive Jesse Johnson.
Cooper has been with the Olmsted Co. Sheriff’s Office for three years.
Johnson still remains at large following the situation Wednesday night where he rammed multiple law enforcement vehicles before an Olmsted County deputy fired a shot at the suspect vehicle.
Johnson fled the area driving a silver 2008 Pontiac G6 with Minnesota license plate number BKT665. The vehicle has damage to the rear bumper area.
“We urge Mr. Johnson to turn himself in and ask anyone who knows where he is to call 911 and report it. OCSO requested that RPD conduct an independent and thorough investigation into the use of force, which is standard operating procedure following an incident like this,” authorities said.