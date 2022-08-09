RPD: House suffers extensive damage after possible impaired driver crashes vehicle

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 28-year-old Faribault man could be facing charges after a crash resulted in a vehicle causing substantial damage to a residence.
Police said the rollover crash happened just after 11 p.m. in the 2000 block of Valleyhigh Dr. NW. The vehicle left the road, struck a curb and hit a car in a driveway at 1927 Valleyhigh Dr. NW before it hit a residence causing extensive damage in the 2000 block.
A 42-year-old female who was outside during the crash suffered a leg injury during the incident. The man was taken to St. Marys, and a search warrant to get a blood sample was obtained.