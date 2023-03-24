RPD: Good Samaritan stops to help after crash, gets vehicle stolen

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 26-year-old was arrested Thursday after a series of incidents resulted in a foot chase.
Andrew Bisbee, of Stewartville, was arrested after crashing his vehicle, stealing the vehicle of a good samaritan who tried to help before fleeing on foot.
Police said it started at 3:32 p.m. when the vehicle was reportedly speeding and swerving in and out of traffic.
The vehicle rolled multiple times after crossing 18th Ave. NW. but landed upright and the man continued to drive. The vehicle continued east in the westbound lane of 55th st. NW before it stopped. The driver exited the vehicle and then stole a good samaritan’s vehicle before eventually fleeing on foot.
He was in possession of drug paraphernalia and wasn’t make sense when he was detained. He was taken to the emergency room for evaluation.