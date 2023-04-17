RPD asking for help to locate man last seen March 7

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a man who went missing on March 7.
Officers conducted a welfare check at Len Reynolds' home in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue SE on March 17. Reynolds was not located in or around his home. Officers observed that his cell phone, wallet and car keys were inside his home.
"Rochester Police Department is requesting that property owners near Mayo High School, 11th Avenue SE and Marion Road SE, check for any signs of Reynolds on their property, including sheds, garages and any wooded areas that do not get frequent attention," police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Phonchai See at 507-328-2886 or Rochester Police Dispatch at 507-328-6800.
Description:
5 feet 11inches tall
150 pounds
Fair skin
Bald head
Short grayish/blonde beard