RPD: 2 overnight deaths may be linked to drug overdoses

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two people died in separate incidents Monday into Tuesday and they may be linked to drug overdoses involving potential heroin and/or fentanyl.
Police said a 34-year-old man died in the 1200 block of 1st St. SW and there was evidence of drug use at the scene.
A 63-year-old man was also found dead in the 1400 block of 16th Ave. NW and drugs were found at that scene as well.
Authorities said toxicology reports will determine the cause of death in both cases.
This comes after RPD responded to three overdoses over the weekend involving heroin and/or fentanyl.