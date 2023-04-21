Ronald McDonald House volunteers making an impact: 'It's nice to be appreciated for what we do'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This week is a time to thank volunteers for "Volunteer Appreciation Week."
Over 74,000 people volunteer with the Ronald McDonald House nationwide.
Kathy Lawrence is one of nearly 250 who volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House Charities Midwest.
"It's nice to be appreciated for what we do because we're kind of the silent people walking the hallways making it a better place - any place better," said Lawrence.
She started volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester back in 1997.
"One of the things that I enjoy about this place is the friendships - with the other house warmers, with the staff, and I believe in the mission of Ronald McDonald House, I really do," said Lawrence.
Lawrence is a house warmer - those volunteers take care of laundry, bring in donations, and make sure the patient's rooms are clean and ready for the families.
The house hosts about 70 families each night.
"It's really nice to see what the house does for families. For me, it's seeing the smiles, and hearing the thank yous...we're important as volunteers here. It's so nice to see when a family says goodbye, because it means they get to go home," said Lawrence.