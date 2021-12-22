Ronald McDonald House gives kids normalcy during the holidays

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester Ronald McDonald House is giving families a chance to enjoy the holiday season while they undergo life-saving procedures.
The house's Family Service Director Paula Haraldson said in addition to the virtual Santa visit, kids also get the chance to be gifted Christmas presents.
"We also have what we would call the snowflake room and that is where we pick out gifts for families to give to their children. So, parents can fill out a questionnaire with what their kids like and we do our best to meet those needs and hopefully can help relieve some of that stress so they do not have to go shopping or if they do not have time to go shopping. Just however we can ease that stress for them," Haraldson said.
The Ronald McDonald House Charities' website said it has helped save families more than $440 million in food and room costs yearly.
To find out how you can help your local Ronald McDonald House, you can click here: https://www.rmhmn.org/donate/