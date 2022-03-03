Rochester's "Social Lights" event kicks off: 'It feels like we are returning to some level of normalcy'

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester Downtown Alliance kicked off its "Social Lights" event on Thursday.
Live music, food and drink stands and family fun activities are set up along Peace Plaza downtown.
We stopped by before the events kickoff today to touch base with Rochester-based Cafe Steam.
Owner William Forsman said he hopes the event is a sign of a return to normalcy.
"You know it feels like we are returning to some level of normalcy being able to see everybody come together in a safe but large group gathering is really motivating especially to other event space organizations who use this as kind of a litmus test on how to safely and effectively run an event especially as we are coming out of the most recent higher case numbers," Forsman said.
Social Lights will start up again on Friday, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and will conclude on Saturday.
The event is free to the public.