 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rochester's Social-ICE pushed back due to rising COVID-19 cases

  • Updated
  • 0
Social-ICE

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One of Rochester’s marquee winter events is being pushed back due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Social-ICE, which was scheduled for Feb. 3-5, is being moved to March 3-5.

“In keeping with the spirit of Social-ICE and taking into consideration COVID-19 circumstances, this year’s event is being adapted to Social Lights, which features the traditional format of Social-ICE and incorporates exciting new elements,” event organizers said.

The positivity rate in Olmsted County has risen to nearly 30 percent in recent days. 

Recommended for you