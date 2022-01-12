Rochester's Social-ICE pushed back due to rising COVID-19 cases

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One of Rochester’s marquee winter events is being pushed back due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Social-ICE, which was scheduled for Feb. 3-5, is being moved to March 3-5.
“In keeping with the spirit of Social-ICE and taking into consideration COVID-19 circumstances, this year’s event is being adapted to Social Lights, which features the traditional format of Social-ICE and incorporates exciting new elements,” event organizers said.
The positivity rate in Olmsted County has risen to nearly 30 percent in recent days.