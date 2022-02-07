Rochester's mask mandate set to expire Monday night

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Beginning Tuesday, if you plan to go into indoor public places in Rochester, you'll need one less item with you.
The city's mask mandate is set to expire Monday at 11:59pm. The mandate went into effect on January 16 due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.
Business owner Ron Vonbrethorst is looking forward to the mask mandate ending. He says throughout the mandate some people have been complying with the city's rule in his store while others haven't but that doesn't bother him.
"If you want to wear a mask great. If you don't, that's great too. My staff wears masks to keep the store open but other than that we let people do what the people do," says Vonbrethorst.
When the mask mandate wraps up, Vonbrethorst is looking forward to seeing people's faces and smiles. Some of his customers are also glad the mandate is ending.
"It's fine with me. I'm all for it," explains Brian Buerck.
Over at Tyrol Ski and Sports, owner Robb Welch has no problem with the mandate ending. Just like Vonbrethorst, he thinks masks should be up to the customer.
"We do appreciate it when customers are wearing masks in the store but I think it's a personal choice and people can make that choice for what they feel is best for them."
Welch tells KIMT News 3 even when the mandate ends, he and his staff will be wearing masks for the foreseeable future. During the mandate, Vonbrethorst added extra staff so customers can do curbside pick up if they don't want to come in.