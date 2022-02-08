Rochester's indoor mask mandate has expired

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester's indoor mask mandate has come to an end. However, businesses are still able to require masks if they so choose.
The mandate ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday.
Masks continue to be required on Rochester Public Transportation.
“The City of Rochester is maintaining current COVID-19 safety protocols in city-operated facilities at this time due to the level of Coronavirus transmission locally. These measures include the use of face coverings by teammates and members of the public when inside a city-operated facility. City teammates are regularly reviewing data and recommendations with local partners to inform these decisions,” the city said.