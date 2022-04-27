Rochester's Cameo Restaurant closing at the end of the week

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A popular Rochester restaurant is closing its doors.
The Cameo, which has been inside the former armory since 2018, announced on social medial that it will close.
The last day of operation will be Saturday, April 30.
“We want to thank everyone who has supported us these past 4 years as well as our immensely talented, fantastic staff who have helped us realize our dream of opening our own restaurant," the restaurant said.
"While we are saddened to write this we are nothing but thankful and hopeful for the future. We are exploring new opportunities and will update the public as we solidify our next move."