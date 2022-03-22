Rochesterfest board seeking support with GoFundMe to keep event free

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochesterfest is officially set to return this year on June 20th-25th. Organizers have already started planning for the event.
The Rochesterfest board leaders are asking for help funding Rochesterfest 2022.
Each year funding for the festival comes from donations and sponsorships.
Now they are looking to the community for support of Rochesterfest, with a GoFundMe.
They say donations will help keep Rochesterfest a free event and they won't have to cut any attractions.
“A lot of people really enjoy it, and we want to keep it going as well as we can,” says new Executive Director, Stephen Rose.
Rochesterfest board member Wayne Harvey says the pandemic has had a huge impact on its funding.
“Everybody's funding is tight and we know that. But we're hoping if somebody is a supporter of us, that they'd be able to help fund us in even the smallest way,” says Harvey.
The board has set a goal for $50,000.
“People who look at that and say, ‘That's a lot of money,’ - but believe me, it takes a lot more than that to put on the fest,” he adds.
In addition to planned events, the board also plans to dedicate a night to honoring former Mayor Chuck Hazama, who established Rochesterfest in 1983.
You don't need a Facebook page to participate - you can still donate and share the message by supporting the GoFundMe here.
The board is also seeking any feedback or suggestions on their social media for a bigger and better Rochesterfest.