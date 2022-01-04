Rochester YMCA to close building at end of the month

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester YMCA will close at the end of the month, the business announced Tuesday.
In a statement, the Y said the following:
“The pandemic has affected the Rochester Y and other Ys across the country on how best to effectively and sustainably operate to meet the community’s needs. Similar to organizations across the globe, Ys need to transform,” it said.
The YMCA Early Childhood Learning Center remains open as a vital partner in serving families by providing care for their children and the Y child care team looks forward to continuing to help children learn, grow and thrive.
The Y Tots program will be moved to the YMCA Early Childhood Learning Center beginning January 19. The last day at the Y fitness and wellbeing center location is January 14 and the Y Tots program is already closed January 17 per the district calendar.
The Y had this to say about its future:
“We know that to best serve our community – collaboration is vital,” said Glen Gunderson, president of the YMCA. “We look forward to examining opportunities to partner with organizations in our community to make a difference in people’s lives.”
Gunderson explained that the YMCA has met with leaders from across the Rochester area to identify gaps and how the Y can help fulfill these community needs such as family and youth camp and sustainability programs; wellbeing services; and youth social services and outreach including mentoring, homelessness prevention and more with partners including the University of Minnesota Rochester, Rochester Public Schools, Olmsted County Parks and the City of Rochester.
Some of the exciting programs the Y is developing with partners include an UnlockIt! self-guided, outdoor experience for families; outdoor summer adventures with Olmsted County Parks; student-directed wellbeing programming at University of Minnesota Rochester; and a partnership with Rochester schools to engage teens to gain confidence, build life skills and volunteer.
The Y is committed to expand its presence in Rochester, address the most pressing needs and advance the wellbeing of the entire community.