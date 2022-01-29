Rochester YMCA celebrates final weekend in longtime facility

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester YMCA is kicking off a weekend of celebration as it prepares to close its doors next week.
The organization will be moving out of its longtime Med City home on Monday, but before shutting off the lights, the 'Y' is welcoming in community members for a multi-day celebration of all that's made its time there so special.
"We've lived in Rochester our whole lives, and the 'Y' has always been a part of our community, so we're sad to see them go," said one Med City resident stopping by for one last soak with her family.
Pickleball, racquetball, and the pitter of wet, wobbling tots play poolside will echo through the halls of the 'Y' for a few more days as part of the celebrations. While a ride down the water slide may mask the sadness of seeing the organization pack up, Interim Executive Director Andrew Hoffman says the YMCA won't be leaving Rochester anytime soon.
"We're leaving a building, not a community," Hoffman said. "We do have our Early Childhood Learning Center, looking at other programs as well that we'll be able to share later when some of those partnerships get secured. That being said, it definitely is a loss for the community. I mean, so many people have been connected, and had so many memories. Over the last few weeks, you know, I've had people stop me when I'm here, and they're sharing all those great times that they've had."
Hoffman acknowledges it's difficult transitioning from the 'Y' as we know it today, but the end of this chapter is just the start of the next.
"It's tough, definitely not something that we ever want to do, but as we've shared, it is an oversized facility. We're really looking at 'how do we allocate resources differently going forward?' So really trying to bring programs to people, instead of that 'we build it, they will come,' but really 'how do we go and serve people closer to where they are?"
As far as what the YMCA's next home may look like, Hoffman tells KIMT it's likely to be office space rather than a recreation center. You can find a full list of all the celebrations the Rochester Y has planned for this weekend by following this link.