Rochester woman out $20K in online fraud case

A 65-year-old Rochester woman is out $20,000 in an online fraud case.
Police said she logged into her computer and got a popup from Microsoft to contact support.
The woman called a phone number and was told her IP address was compromised and was told to call the FTC.
She was then told her information was being used for child pornography and gambling before she was told she was being involved in an international money laundering scheme. She sent $20,000 in cash to an address in Florida before she realized it was fraud.