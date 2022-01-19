 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Wind Chills This Morning Over Northern Iowa...Expanding
Across Iowa Tonight into Thursday Morning...

.Bitter cold air with temperatures around zero degrees with gusty
winds will create wind chill values less than 20 below zero
through much of today over northern Iowa. In addition this
morning, the winds may also create shallow blowing and drifting
snow in open, rural areas, which could cause slick spots on
roadways. While winds will diminish, the bitter cold air will
expand across the state tonight into Thursday morning creating
hazardous to dangerous wind chills. An additional bitter cold
night is also forecast into Friday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below to
25 below zero through this afternoon and around 30 below zero
Thursday morning.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, particularly
Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This morning, shallow blowing and drifting
snow will be possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may
create slick spots on roadways. On Friday morning, wind chills
will be similar to Thursday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Rochester wins $1M grant, hope is to make city 'stronger, better and more equitable'

  • Updated
  • 0

We go over what Mayor Kim Norton says the one million dollars Rochester was awarded, will be going towards.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester is one of 15 global cities to win the "Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Mayors Challenge" and only one of three winners in the nation.

Rochester received a $1 million grant.

According to Mayor Kim Norton, the grant will be used for a project that focuses on the economic mobility of Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) women. 

Through extensive research, data, and hundreds of interviews conducted, the city found that throughout the pandemic, BIPOC women were affected the most negatively.

"I hope it makes Rochester a stronger, better and more equitable community in the years ahead," said Mayor Norton.

The project will put resources into construction careers for women.

"One of the things we know about Rochester is that we have the Destination Medical Center, which is assured growth for ten years, and we also are a community that's growing. And so, we know there's constant construction that has been going on and will continue to go on into the future, and less than one percent of the employees in that sector are women," said Mayor Norton.

Mayor Norton said the city's goal is to create available, understandable, and welcoming careers in construction for them. 

"It's not city leaders or the industry telling BIPOC women what they need to do, have to do, or should be doing. It is the BIPOC women themselves, we call them co-designers, who've been at the table every single step of the way. It's not a one-off," said Mayor Norton.

The $1 million grant will be allocated over the next three years and is planned to start this year.

Find out more about Rochester's plan here.

