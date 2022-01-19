Rochester wins $1M grant, hope is to make city 'stronger, better and more equitable'

Weather Alert

...Bitter Wind Chills This Morning Over Northern Iowa...Expanding Across Iowa Tonight into Thursday Morning... .Bitter cold air with temperatures around zero degrees with gusty winds will create wind chill values less than 20 below zero through much of today over northern Iowa. In addition this morning, the winds may also create shallow blowing and drifting snow in open, rural areas, which could cause slick spots on roadways. While winds will diminish, the bitter cold air will expand across the state tonight into Thursday morning creating hazardous to dangerous wind chills. An additional bitter cold night is also forecast into Friday morning. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below to 25 below zero through this afternoon and around 30 below zero Thursday morning. * WHERE...North central Iowa. * WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, particularly Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This morning, shallow blowing and drifting snow will be possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may create slick spots on roadways. On Friday morning, wind chills will be similar to Thursday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&