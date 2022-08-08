Rochester treatment center handing out Narcan kits more frequently

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Rochester Police reported a high number of drug overdose calls this past weekend. At least four of those calls became emergency situations. Several of the victims were given a medication called Narcan to help pull them through. Because overdoses are now happening so often in The Med City, Narcan is being used a lot more these days.
According to a Caitelyn Caskey a specialist at Recovery is Happening, the treatment center is handing out more Narcan kits and administering them to overdose victims.
Narcan is a medication that can reverse an overdose from opioids. The kits are being passed out almost daily there because they are needed so often.
Experts say one big reason is because fenanyl is being mixed more with marijuana, meth, and cocaine. Staff members believe every family should have a Narcan kit.
"I think everybody including the average family should have a Narcan kit because you never know when you're going to run into it. If they don't come to after about three minutes you give them another dose of Narcan. There's three doses in each kit so if you don't have one I suggest getting one," says Caskey.
Anyone who needs a Narcan kit can pick one up here at Recovery is Happening. So far this year- the Rochester Police Department has administered Narcan 30 times.