Rochester state lawmaker's son hospitalized after serious accident

ST. PAUL, Minn. – State Representative Liz Bolden says a serious motor vehicle accident has landed her son in the hospital.
The Rochester lawmakers says the accident happened on April 27 and her son is receiving treatment for multiple significant injuries in the ICU at St. Marys in Rochester.
“I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love, support, and well wishes. It means a great deal to my family and I during this difficult time,” says Bolden. “I am incredibly grateful for the wonderful staff at St. Marys Hospital where I know he is receiving the best care in the world. To my constituents and colleagues, thank you for your patience as I prioritize the health and wellbeing of my son and family. I appreciate everyone’s understanding and support as we navigate this traumatic event.”