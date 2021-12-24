Rochester Salvation Army distributes over 900 gifts during holiday season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Presents can be hard to come by for many families this time of year, but The Rochester Salvation Army has been helping Santa hand out gifts ahead of Christmas.
The organization served close to 330 families through its "Toys and Joy Shop" this holiday season, putting presents under the tree for well over 900 children. Major Bob Mueller says one of The Salvation Army's roles is to keep hope alive in the people it serves, and Christmas is always an opportunity to spread peace, joy, and generosity.
"When someone is able to get a bag of toys, a bag of groceries, get a warm coat, give them whatever the basic need that they might have, we help keep hope alive in the lives of those people," said Major Mueller.
Mueller shares many who receive help from The Salvation Army come by just once before paying forward the spirit of generosity.
"Maybe they lost their job, maybe their car broke down, maybe they had an unexpected medical bill, and that's where The Salvation Army really shines, is to help people in a season of need." The Major continued, "oftentimes what happens when families come and receive a bag full of toys, the next year we see them coming back volunteering, or giving money to the kettle to give back for the help to get them through those difficult times."
While donations were down compared to last year, Major Mueller sends a huge thanks to the community members and organizations that played a role in gathering and collecting gifts for distribution, including Toys for Tots, Walmart, and The Apache Mall.
"I want to thank Olmsted County for their support of the Salvation Army. Without volunteer time, without the donation of your monetary gifts, we wouldn't be able to provide the services that we do. Rochester sure is a generous, compassionate community, one of the most generous and compassionate that I've ever worked in. So thank you, Rochester."
Major Mueller adds there's still work ahead for The Salvation Army in the coming days. Tomorrow it will serve an Italian Christmas dinner thanks to a generous donation from Pasquale's Pizzeria, and will have its social service center set up to assist at least 150 people.