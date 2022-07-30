Rochester robbery suspect who charged at police with an ax shot and killed

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A robbery suspect armed with an ax was shot and killed by police early Saturday morning.
It began at 10:59 p.m. when police responded to a reported robbery in the 2000 block of Broadway S. Ave.
A white male entered the business with an ax, took cash and fled in a van.
"Police located the van at 12:44 a.m. today and conducted a traffic stop on Highway 63 just south of the Highway 52 overpass. Preliminary reports indicate the suspect got out of the vehicle with an ax and charged toward the officer. The officer shot the suspect," police said.
The suspect later died from his injuries.
The officer involved in the shooting has been with Rochester Police Department just over a year and was an officer at another agency previously. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is leading an independent, thorough investigation, which is standard operating procedure with any officer-involved shooting in the state.