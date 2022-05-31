 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rochester releases list of candidates in city elections

  • Updated
  • 0
Rochester city logo new 3.jpg

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester has issued a list of official candidates for the November 8 general election.

The candidate filing period ended at 5 pm on Tuesday.  The mayor, three city council seats and four school board seats will be on the ballot.

The candidates are:

Mayor

Kim Norton (Incumbent)

Britt Noser –

Bradley "BT" Trahan

Constantine "Dean" Koutsoukos

Council Ward 1

Patrick Keane (Incumbent)

Andy Hemenway

Daniel Sepeda

Council Ward 3

Casey McGregor

Svaar David Vinje

Norman Wahl

Vangie Castro

Council Ward 5

Shaun C Palmer (Incumbent)

Saida Omar

Deep Das

School Board Member Position 2

Abdullahi Omar Yusuf

Justin M. Cook

Rae Parker

School Board Member Position 4

Julie Workman

John Whelan

School Board Member Positon 5

Jean Marvin

Kimberly Rishavy

A. Mohamed “Chief”

School Board Member Position 6

Cathy Nathan

Elena Niehoff

Patrick Farmer