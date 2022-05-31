Rochester releases list of candidates in city elections

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester has issued a list of official candidates for the November 8 general election.
The candidate filing period ended at 5 pm on Tuesday. The mayor, three city council seats and four school board seats will be on the ballot.
The candidates are:
Mayor
Kim Norton (Incumbent)
Britt Noser –
Bradley "BT" Trahan
Constantine "Dean" Koutsoukos
Council Ward 1
Patrick Keane (Incumbent)
Andy Hemenway
Daniel Sepeda
Council Ward 3
Casey McGregor
Svaar David Vinje
Norman Wahl
Vangie Castro
Council Ward 5
Shaun C Palmer (Incumbent)
Saida Omar
Deep Das
School Board Member Position 2
Abdullahi Omar Yusuf
Justin M. Cook
Rae Parker
School Board Member Position 4
Julie Workman
John Whelan
School Board Member Positon 5
Jean Marvin
Kimberly Rishavy
A. Mohamed “Chief”
School Board Member Position 6
Cathy Nathan
Elena Niehoff
Patrick Farmer