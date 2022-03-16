Rochester ranks among best cities to live in U.S., according to survey

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Med City is scoring mightily well in a new survey of America's best cities to live in.
Rochester took the 33rd spot out of 228 U.S. cities in a recently-released list by Niche. Rankings were based on data related to crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities, with the website saying the Med City offers "a dense suburban feel" and plenty of parks.
Niche also ranks Rochester as America's fourth-best city to buy a house, and the country's 25th-best city to raise a family. Here's what a few locals had to say about life in the Med City today.
"It's nice when the sun comes out. It's a family place, and of course Mayo Clinic is here, so a lot of people come all the time, and there's a lot of internationals, so it's always easy to meet new people."
"I think it's pretty calm. Not a lot of traffic, and nice people."
"I love the city, it's definitely a destination, but 33rd, it feels right." They continued, "it's very Midwestern to say 33rd. It's like 33%, it's not failing, not passing, but you tried."
Meanwhile, Niche ranks Minneapolis as the 20th-best city to live in the United States, while St. Paul came in 45th on the list.