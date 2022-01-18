Rochester Public Schools will not mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for staff

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Public Schools says it will not require district employees get at COVID-19 vaccination at this time.
The district says it does not plan to pursue a vaccine mandate for staff following the Supreme Court's decision to block the Biden Administration's proposed requirement for large employers last week. The rule would have mandated employees of organizations larger than 100 workers either get vaccinated, or undergo weekly testing while wearing a mask at work.
"We are not moving forward with the vaccine mandate," said RPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel. "We have every reason to believe very high percentages of RPS staff are already [vaccinated] by choice, and we thank them for that, and we encourage them to get their boosters. And the federal mandate never included students, though there were a lot of people who emailed and called concerned that it did."
The school district says it will also resume contact tracing on January 31st, when students return to classrooms following a two-week period of distance learning. That same day, RPS will also adopt the latest CDC and MDH quarantine guidance, shortening required quarantine periods for anyone who is unvaccinated and had a close contact with a positive case to five days.
Additionally, RPS will begin a staggered roll-out of its “Test to Stay” program on February 14. Rochester Public Schools says that is its longer-term strategy to allow unvaccinated students to remain in school even if they are in close contact with someone who has been infected, as long as the students have not tested positive themselves and show no symptoms of COVID-19.
The district is also planning to host multiple after school vaccination clinics for students next month. The district notes while these clinics will take place on school grounds, parents must consent and be present in order to have their child vaccinated.
These policies were presented during Tuesday night’s meeting of the Rochester School Board.