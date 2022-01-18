 Skip to main content
...Bitter Wind Chills This Morning Over Northern Iowa...Expanding
Across Iowa Tonight into Thursday Morning...

.Bitter cold air with temperatures around zero degrees with gusty
winds will create wind chill values less than 20 below zero
through much of today over northern Iowa. In addition this
morning, the winds may also create shallow blowing and drifting
snow in open, rural areas, which could cause slick spots on
roadways. While winds will diminish, the bitter cold air will
expand across the state tonight into Thursday morning creating
hazardous to dangerous wind chills. An additional bitter cold
night is also forecast into Friday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below to
25 below zero through this afternoon and around 30 below zero
Thursday morning.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, particularly
Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This morning, shallow blowing and drifting
snow will be possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may
create slick spots on roadways. On Friday morning, wind chills
will be similar to Thursday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Rochester Public Schools will not mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for staff

  • Updated
  • 0

RPS updates pandemic protocols for students, staff

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Public Schools says it will not require district employees get at COVID-19 vaccination at this time. 

The district says it does not plan to pursue a vaccine mandate for staff following the Supreme Court's decision to block the Biden Administration's proposed requirement for large employers last week. The rule would have mandated employees of organizations larger than 100 workers either get vaccinated, or undergo weekly testing while wearing a mask at work.

"We are not moving forward with the vaccine mandate," said RPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel. "We have every reason to believe very high percentages of RPS staff are already [vaccinated] by choice, and we thank them for that, and we encourage them to get their boosters. And the federal mandate never included students, though there were a lot of people who emailed and called concerned that it did."

The school district says it will also resume contact tracing on January 31st, when students return to classrooms following a two-week period of distance learning. That same day, RPS will also adopt the latest CDC and MDH quarantine guidance, shortening required quarantine periods for anyone who is unvaccinated and had a close contact with a positive case to five days.

Additionally, RPS will begin a staggered roll-out of its “Test to Stay” program on February 14.  Rochester Public Schools says that is its longer-term strategy to allow unvaccinated students to remain in school even if they are in close contact with someone who has been infected, as long as the students have not tested positive themselves and show no symptoms of COVID-19. 

The district is also planning to host multiple after school vaccination clinics for students next month. The district notes while these clinics will take place on school grounds, parents must consent and be present in order to have their child vaccinated.

These policies were presented during Tuesday night’s meeting of the Rochester School Board.

