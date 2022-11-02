Rochester Public Schools: Student disciplined after pointing BB gun out car window in parking lot

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A report of a person pointing a weapon out a window at Rochester’s Century High School parking lot is under investigation.
Rochester Public Schools said in a statement that it was determined a student pointed a BB gun out of a car window.
“Within a short period of time, they were able to identify and interview students who had witnessed this event taking place, as well as the student seen with the weapon. RPS can confirm that the weapon was a BB gun and the student is being disciplined in accordance with RPS Student Handbook policies,” the school said.
“RPS wants to thank those students who provided CHS leadership with the information necessary to investigate and bring closure to the incident. Only by working as a school community in partnership with students, parents, and caregivers can RPS create and maintain the level of safety that we want for our children.”