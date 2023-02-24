Rochester police: Woman struck and killed by snowplow Friday morning

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A woman was hit and killed by a snowplow on Friday morning.
Police confirmed the crash near Pinewood Rd. SE. and 30th Ave. SE. was fatal.
The identities of those involved have not been released, and police said the plow was owned and operated by the city.
The Minnesota State Patrol is leading the investigation.
Traffic was blocked in the area for around three hours after the crash, which occurred at 8:54 a.m.
“The City of Rochester wishes to convey its deepest sympathies to the decedent’s loved ones,” the city said.