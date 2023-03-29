 Skip to main content
Rochester police: Teenager brandished gun after being caught stealing from gas station

Rochester police logo 33.jpg

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A teenager brandished a handgun after trying to steal from a gas station Tuesday night.

Police were called after a 40-year-old female worker reported a subject was caught trying to steal some batteries. After walking the person, likely a teenage juvenile, to the door, the suspect pulled out a gun from their waistband and pointed it at her.

The suspect, a Black male around 5-foot-10 with a large build and short dreadlocks, fled on foot.

The incident happened in the 900 block of 37th St. NW at around 10:20 p.m.

 

