Rochester police release more info on moments prior to fatal officer-involved shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More details were released Monday about the moments that preceded an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a man early Saturday morning.
Police said it began when a white male walked into Domino’s pizza with a hatchet over his shoulder just before 11 p.m.
The man walked behind the counter, didn’t say anything and stole money out of the register.
A short time later, the man was located in a van with out-of-state plates before he charged the officer and was shot. He later died from his injuries.