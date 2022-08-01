 Skip to main content
Rochester police release more info on moments prior to fatal officer-involved shooting

  • Updated
Minnesota shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More details were released Monday about the moments that preceded an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a man early Saturday morning.

Police said it began when a white male walked into Domino’s pizza with a hatchet over his shoulder just before 11 p.m.

The man walked behind the counter, didn’t say anything and stole money out of the register.

A short time later, the man was located in a van with out-of-state plates before he charged the officer and was shot. He later died from his injuries.

 

