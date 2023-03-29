 Skip to main content
Rochester police looking into incident with reported gunshots at The Gates

Rochester Police Squad Car

File photo of a Rochester Police vehicle.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police are trying to determine if a shooting took place Tuesday night during an incident at The Gates of Rochester.

Police were called at around 9 p.m. and witnesses reported around six people yelling at a car in the parking lot, someone swinging a bat and up to three gunshots.

Police did not find any shell casings or evidence of a shooting, however.

The incident involved largely juveniles and two girls, ages 15 and 16, were arrested after kicking and spitting in the face of officers.

 

