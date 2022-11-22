Rochester Police looking for shooting suspect after bullets hit two vehicles Monday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department is looking for a shooting suspect.
Police were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of 41st St. NW around 11:45 p.m. Monday for multiple reports of gunshots. According to RPD, two vehicles were struck by bullets and officers found several shell casings near the vehicles.
There were no indications that anyone was hurt.
Multiple witnesses saw a man running from the area, jumping a chain-link fence, and getting into a black or blue Nissan or Acura. It drove away on 22nd St. NW.
If you live in this area, RPD asks you to check your surveillance cameras to see if they captured the incident. Contact police if you have any video or information.