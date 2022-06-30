Rochester police investigating robbery at Home Depot

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are trying to identify a Black male who allegedly used a pocketknife to threaten a Home Depot employee before leaving with $775 worth of goods.
Police said it happened Wednesday just before 2 p.m. when the man, around 6-foot and 300 pounds in his late 20s or early 30s, went to make a purchase of AA batteries, a towel ring, a robe and $600 in VISA gift cards.
When his card was declined, the man pulled out a small pocketknife and told the employee to open the drawer.
The employee didn’t open the drawer and the suspect left with the goods he was attempting to buy.
A Home Depot in La Crosse recently had a similar incident, police said.