Rochester police investigating pair of business burglaries

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police in Rochester are investigating a pair of burglaries reported earlier this week.
One happened at Kilian’s Express Lube at 1950 S. Broadway when a person living in the area reported seeing a person break in before they fled on foot.
Officers found a sliding glass door broken and a small amount of cash was taken from the register.
A second occurred between Friday night and Monday morning in the 3700 block of Enterprise Dr. SW. at Kreofsky Building Supplies.
An employee arrived Monday morning and found the office was ransacked with two laptops and 27 liquified fuel cells missing. A small amount of cash was also taken.
There were no signs of forced entry.
No arrests have been made in either case.