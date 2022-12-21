Rochester police investigating pair of business burglaries

 Skip to main content
...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and
Extreme Cold over the Next Few Days...

A powerful winter storm will impact the region later today and
last into Friday night. A significant multifaceted event is
expected, including the potential for concurrent blizzard
conditions and extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near
impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected
as well with wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero from late
Thursday through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel planned later today through Friday night
are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates
and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must.
Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow will begin midday into the afternoon today and
continue intermittently through early Thursday. Winds will also
increase Thursday and continue into Friday night when blizzard
conditions are possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40
to 50 mph or greater may occur late Thursday through Friday.
Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common.

* WHERE...North-central and western Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon today through 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and snow covered roads. Areas of
blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions will significantly
reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It needs to be emphasized that the
concurrence of blowing snow, possible blizzard conditions, and
extreme cold will be very hazardous and possibly life
threatening if stranded outside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Rochester police investigating pair of business burglaries

  • 0
Rochester police logo 33.jpg

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police in Rochester are investigating a pair of burglaries reported earlier this week.

One happened at Kilian’s Express Lube at 1950 S. Broadway when a person living in the area reported seeing a person break in before they fled on foot.

Officers found a sliding glass door broken and a small amount of cash was taken from the register.

A second occurred between Friday night and Monday morning in the 3700 block of Enterprise Dr. SW. at Kreofsky Building Supplies.

An employee arrived Monday morning and found the office was ransacked with two laptops and 27 liquified fuel cells missing. A small amount of cash was also taken.

There were no signs of forced entry.

No arrests have been made in either case.

