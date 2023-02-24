Rochester police identify woman killed by snowplow Friday morning

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A woman was hit and killed by a snowplow on Friday morning.
Police confirmed the crash near Pinewood Rd. SE. and 30th Ave. SE. was fatal.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of the plow was Jordan Bradley Dohrmann, 32 of Rochester. The female pedestrian killed was Linda Rud, 69 of Rochester.
The State Patrol says Rud was struck while the snow plow was backing up.
Traffic was blocked in the area for around three hours after the crash, which occurred at 8:54 a.m. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and Rochester Police Department assisted at the scene.
“The City of Rochester wishes to convey its deepest sympathies to the decedent’s loved ones,” the city said.