Rochester police disarm, arrest man who was pointing gun at woman

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Officers disarmed a man who had a gun pointed toward a woman in a home last week in Rochester.
Police said it happened on Dec. 30 at 7:12 p.m. in the 2700 block of Rose Dr. SE.
A 54-year-old female victim and a 62-year-old male were in a bedroom when authorities arrived. Police heard a scream and forced the door open and saw a man standing over the woman with a gun in his hand.
Officers were able to disarm the subject, Dong Lam, 62, and he was arrested for second-degree assault and domestic assault.