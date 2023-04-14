 Skip to main content
Rochester police again asking public for help to locate missing man

Thomas McElroy

 ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police in Rochester are asking the public to again check their property for a man who went missing on Dec. 27.

Thomas McElroy, 43, left St. Marys Hospital at around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 and wasn’t dressed for cold weather and may have sought shelter in the area.

Now that the snow is melting, we again are asking property owners in the area to check for signs of McElroy in their yards, garages, sheds and under decks,” police said on Friday.

McElroy is described as 5-foot-8, 150 pounds with dark hair and a beard/mustache.

 

