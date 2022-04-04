Rochester PD trying to ID man accused of gun-pointing incident

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are trying to identify a man accused of pointing a gun at two people Friday night.
Police said it was reported at 7:40 p.m. when a 43-year-old man and a female, 28, were driving in the 1500 block of 10th Ave. SE.
That’s when a man they did not recognize approached the male victim and asked why they were following him. The victim could see a gun by his side.
The victims drove into a nearby apartment parking lot and the suspect followed and pointed a gun at both occupants.
The man, a Black male with a white hat, jeans and a black jacket, left in a blue Dodge minivan.