Rochester PD trying to ID culprit in Facebook Marketplace case

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are trying to identify a man involved in a Facebook Marketplace case where the suspect had agreed to sell a cell phone for cash.
Police said it happened Sunday when a male and female, both 25, from Winona, agreed to purchase an iPhone 13 from a person in Rochester in the 1000 block of 21st St. SE.
The suspect handed the victim the phone and they exchanged $375 in cash after seeing that it worked.
The phone then rang and the suspect said it was his mother who needed to do something with the phone.
The suspect, described as a 5-foot-8, 140-pound Black male, left the area with the cash and the phone and didn’t come back.