Rochester mobile home destroyed in early-morning fire, neighbors concerned

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A mobile home was destroyed Friday during an early-morning fire at Bob's Trailer Court in the 1000 block of Marion Rd. SE.
Fire officials said it happened at 1:35 a.m. when they arrived on scene and found a fully engulfed fire. No people were inside at the time.
Crews arrived to find heavy flames surrounding half of the mobile home. Two power lines were also on fire.
Neighbor Dalen Hansen says he tried taking the matter into his own hands.
“I heard a lot of people screaming and I got up and heard people yell 'fire' so I grabbed the fire extinguisher and Iran out there and went inside the window and tried to put it out but I couldn't get it out.”
Other neighbors tell KIMT News 3 the mobile home was vacant at the time of the fire and the residents were recently evicted.
Hansen says this area has turned bad in recent years - calling his own home a "fire trap."
“It’s bad… it's probably gonna start on fire too. I wouldn't doubt it at all if you brought an electrician in there he would say that I shouldn't be living in there," Hansen adds.
The damage estimate is between $50,000-$70,000 and the cause is under investigation.