Rochester man with history of driving impaired accused of hitting bicyclist

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A bicyclist was injured Friday after they were hit by an impaired driver.
Police said it happened at 11:12 at Civic Center Dr. NW. and W. Silver Lake Dr. NE. when the bicyclist was hit and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver, 28-year-old Uriah Flowers, of Rochester, is facing charges of felony criminal vehicular operation, second-degree DWI and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Flowers has been charged with four implied consent revocations in the past year and was found in possession of methamphetamine.