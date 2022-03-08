Rochester man was victim of deadly gunfire in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a Rochester man as the victim in a fatal shooting Sunday.
Davante Dashaun Williams, 20 of Rochester, was found shot to death around 2:30 am in the 2700 block of Blaisdell Avenue South in Minneapolis. A report says Williams was shot multiple times.
Minneapolis police were called to the scene on a report of shots fired and officers say it was an argument that led to the deadly shooting of Williams. A woman with potentially life-threatening wounds and two men with non-life threatening injuries were also hurt in the same incident.
No arrests have been made.