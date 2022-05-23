Rochester man sent to prison for deadly collision in February 2021

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A fatal drunk driving collision is sending an Olmsted County man to prison.
Sterling Royce Haukom, 35 of Rochester, was sentenced Monday to eight years behind bars, with credit for 344 days already served.
Haukom pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in December 2021. Rochester police say Haukom was drunk and speeding when he collided with another vehicle on February 23, 2021, near Lincoln Elementary School. The driver of the other vehicle, Erika Cruz, 18, died from injuries she received in the crash.
Court documents state Haukom’s blood alcohol content was measured shortly after the collision at .25, over three times the legal limit, and crash data recovered from his vehicle indicated he accelerated from six to 60 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone just before the deadly crash.